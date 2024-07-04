Marvel Slams The Rock With A Stone-Cold Diss In Exclusive Silver Surfer Preview

In a new preview for "Giant-Size Silver Surfer" #1, Terrax, the former Herald of Galactus, co-opts one of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's most memorable lines as he tells the cosmic hero that he's about to change the hierarchy of the Marvel Universe.

During the promotion of "Black Adam," which starred Johnson as the titular antihero, the actor famously predicted multiple times that the film would cause the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe to change. Unfortunately for "The Fate of the Furious" star, neither the critical reaction nor the box office matched his enthusiasm for the project — even if the flop eventually found its audience on Netflix. Ultimately, "Black Adam" represented the one and only time Johnson would suit up in the DC Universe, and the movie was fated to be remembered largely as a last-ditch failed effort to save the DCEU while embarrassing Superman actor Henry Cavill (even if he was excited to wear the suit one last time) before James Gunn and Peter Safran took over Warner Bros.' DC plans to start fresh once again.

The comments regarding DC's power hierarchy lived on longer than the film, becoming an oft-quoted meme. Now, Marvel Comics appears to be poking fun at the actor through the lens of Terrax, a character who, perhaps not so coincidentally, has granite-like skin and the power to control rocks.