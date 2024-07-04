Marvel Slams The Rock With A Stone-Cold Diss In Exclusive Silver Surfer Preview
In a new preview for "Giant-Size Silver Surfer" #1, Terrax, the former Herald of Galactus, co-opts one of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's most memorable lines as he tells the cosmic hero that he's about to change the hierarchy of the Marvel Universe.
During the promotion of "Black Adam," which starred Johnson as the titular antihero, the actor famously predicted multiple times that the film would cause the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe to change. Unfortunately for "The Fate of the Furious" star, neither the critical reaction nor the box office matched his enthusiasm for the project — even if the flop eventually found its audience on Netflix. Ultimately, "Black Adam" represented the one and only time Johnson would suit up in the DC Universe, and the movie was fated to be remembered largely as a last-ditch failed effort to save the DCEU while embarrassing Superman actor Henry Cavill (even if he was excited to wear the suit one last time) before James Gunn and Peter Safran took over Warner Bros.' DC plans to start fresh once again.
The comments regarding DC's power hierarchy lived on longer than the film, becoming an oft-quoted meme. Now, Marvel Comics appears to be poking fun at the actor through the lens of Terrax, a character who, perhaps not so coincidentally, has granite-like skin and the power to control rocks.
Don't call Terrax Silver Surfer...
Introduced in "Fantastic Four" #211, Marv Wolfman and John Byrne's creation, Terrax the Tamer, ruled the planet Lanlak before being chosen by the nearly all-powerful Galactus to receive the Power Cosmic and become his new herald in the Marvel Universe. While he impressively helped Galactus feed on many planets, Terrax's disloyalty and desire to conquer for himself ultimately led the Devourer of Worlds to strip him of his great powers. Terrax has lived and died multiple times throughout the years, and even once worked with the Silver Surfer and other former Heralds in a battle against Morg the Executioner.
Looper's exclusive preview of "Giant-Size Silver Surfer" #1 (by Mat Groom, Tommaso Bianchi, Andrew Dalhouse, and VC's Joe Sabino) opens with Terrax arriving on a planet he plans to conquer and enslave. However, upon announcing that he's the former Herald of Galactus, the aliens on the world mistake him for Silver Surfer. Despite his efforts to reiterate that he is, in fact, the mighty Terrax, the aliens still don't fully understand who he is. The final page features Terrax taking control of the planet, aping Dwayne Johnson's line by declaring, "The universal hierarchy is about to change forever" as he activates a device designed to summon the Silver Surfer. Check out the full preview below.
Terrax is about to get his wish
Terrax The Tamer's jealousy over Silver Surfer being remembered as the greatest of Galactus' Heralds will lead to a face-to-face confrontation in the issue as the cosmic hero will try to avoid the villain's trap while trying to save him from himself. Nothing Terrax attempts to do, even with a crowd of alien prisoners watching, will likely change his reputation across the galaxy, as the Silver Surfer remains the most iconic Herald and has yet to be unseated in that role.
Check out Bryan Hitch's cover art for "Giant-Size Silver Surfer" #1, followed by the issue's official text solicit.
Terrax the Tamer is determined to escape the Silver Surfer's shadow for once and for all – and to do so, he has created a deadly trap that the Surfer cannot escape! But in the midst of Terrax's brutal campaign to destroy the Surfer's reputation, can the Surfer maybe find a way to save Terrax himself? PLUS: Re-presenting SILVER SURFER #80, in which the Surfer is caught in the crossfire of an epic throwdown between Terrax and Morg the Executioner!
Terrax the Tamer's latest mission to lure Silver Surfer begins when "Giant-Size Silver Surfer" #1 from Marvel Comics arrives in comic book stores and online retailers on July 10, 2024.