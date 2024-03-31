A Huge Dwayne Johnson Flop Is Getting A Second Life On Netflix

One of Dwayne Johnson's most notorious flops is getting a second life on Netflix. A celebrated wrestler and actor, Johnson is one of the world's most popular A-listers, but even he's not immune to financial and critical misfires. After duking it out with the Fast Fam in the "Fast & Furious" franchise, the action junkie moved to the world of DC, debuting "Black Adam" in 2022. Upon its release, "Black Adam" smashed Johnson's previous box-office record for an opening weekend. Ultimately, though, the flick was a flop, but it's getting a boost from Netflix viewers. According to the streaming giant's viewership data, "Black Adam" is the tenth most-watched film globally for the week of March 18-24 2024.

Netflix says that Johnson's superhero flick has accrued 5 million hours viewed as of this writing. It makes sense that "Black Adam" is getting a second life on Netflix, considering it's a big-budget, family-friendly blockbuster featuring one of the most recognizable faces in the industry. Beyond that, it's part of the DC Extended Universe batch of films, making it ideal viewing for completist fans who skipped the film during its theatrical window.

Johnson is no doubt thrilled to hear the film is climbing Netflix's charts as it was his passion project for over a decade. Despite making close to $400 million, "Black Adam" was still a box office bomb and is a sore spot in Johnson's filmography.