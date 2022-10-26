Henry Cavill Opens Up About How It Felt To Put On Superman's Suit Again

While speaking to Variety, Henry Cavill gave some details on when he got the call to cameo in "Black Adam." According to the actor, he was contacted while filming "The Witcher" and had to keep quiet about his bit appearance. But perhaps the most notable tidbit Cavill shared was the feeling he experienced suiting up again. Cavill said to Variety, "It was a very powerful moment for me. I wasn't sure how I would feel ... whether it would be something very emotionally connective because I put the 'Man of Steel' suit back on. I chose that one in particular because of the nostalgia attached to the suit. It was important for me to be standing there and enjoying that moment."

Cavill specifically choosing the "Man of Steel" suit is symbolic in a way. When it was released in 2013, "Man of Steel" wasn't just an attempt to reintroduce the character of Superman to the big screen. It also served as a hopeful attempt to officially launch the DC Extended Universe. Despite other successes, such as "Wonder Woman" and "Shazam!," everything didn't go as planned for this cinematic universe of beloved comic book heroes. But with the hiring of James Gunn and Peter Safran to head DC Studios and Cavill returning as Superman, everything feels like a new beginning for the DCEU. And it's only right if the occasion is unofficially marked with that particular suit.

In the meantime, fans will next see Cavill reprise his role of Geralt of Rivia for Season 3 of "The Witcher."