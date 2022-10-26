Henry Cavill Opens Up About How It Felt To Put On Superman's Suit Again
Warning: This article contains spoilers for "Black Adam."
Even before "Black Adam" premiered, most fans probably knew they were in for a treat if they stuck around during the credits. That shared hunch among fans was primarily thanks to the not-so-subtle hints from actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who couldn't seem to help spoil the biggest surprise of "Black Adam." However, despite leaks, it didn't make a memorable mid-credits scene any less spectacular. Black Adam gets a tense moment with Superman that suggests a super-slugfest in the future. And its actor Henry Cavill is once again portraying the last son of Krypton.
Shortly after "Black Adam" premiered, Cavill officially confirmed through his Instagram that his cameo isn't just a one-off appearance; the actor will be back as Superman for the DCEU. In addition, he also teased that Superman is returning with another bigger project, which may likely mean another standalone film. With Cavill expressing gratitude to his fans for their support, it's clear that returning to the role of Superman means a lot to the actor. And we've got an even better idea of that impact via an interview with Variety, where Cavill broke down how it felt to put the Superman suit back on for "Black Adam."
Cavill described suiting up again as a powerful moment
While speaking to Variety, Henry Cavill gave some details on when he got the call to cameo in "Black Adam." According to the actor, he was contacted while filming "The Witcher" and had to keep quiet about his bit appearance. But perhaps the most notable tidbit Cavill shared was the feeling he experienced suiting up again. Cavill said to Variety, "It was a very powerful moment for me. I wasn't sure how I would feel ... whether it would be something very emotionally connective because I put the 'Man of Steel' suit back on. I chose that one in particular because of the nostalgia attached to the suit. It was important for me to be standing there and enjoying that moment."
Cavill specifically choosing the "Man of Steel" suit is symbolic in a way. When it was released in 2013, "Man of Steel" wasn't just an attempt to reintroduce the character of Superman to the big screen. It also served as a hopeful attempt to officially launch the DC Extended Universe. Despite other successes, such as "Wonder Woman" and "Shazam!," everything didn't go as planned for this cinematic universe of beloved comic book heroes. But with the hiring of James Gunn and Peter Safran to head DC Studios and Cavill returning as Superman, everything feels like a new beginning for the DCEU. And it's only right if the occasion is unofficially marked with that particular suit.
In the meantime, fans will next see Cavill reprise his role of Geralt of Rivia for Season 3 of "The Witcher."