Star Wars' Pink Lightsaber Debate Explained - Does The Color Mean Anything?

"Star Wars: The Acolyte" Season 1, Episode 6 features a peculiar lightsaber effect. When Osha (Amandla Stenberg) uses Qimir's (Manny Jacinto) red lightsaber, it seems to have a distinctly pink color instead of its usual deeper-red hue. It remains to be seen whether the color actually responds to Osha wielding the saber or if it's just a trick of light since the scene takes place in broad daylight. Nevertheless, the moment might be enough to fuel the simmering discussion about pink lightsabers and their place in the "Star Wars" canon.

Pink lightsabers seem to be a point of some contention among the fandom. While some insist that they're very much a thing and discuss them like any other element of the franchise, others are less certain, while others still deny it completely or simply omit the color from their lightsaber discussion.

Lightsaber replica vendors have been known to state that a pink lightsaber signifies a particularly caring and complex user who prefers balance instead of a rigid devotion to either the light side or the dark side. They might also mention that notable pink lightsaber wielders include Mace Windu (Samuel L. Jackson), Cal Kestis of "Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order" and "Jedi: Survivor" video game fame, and "Star Wars: Legends" character Mara Jade Skywalker — Luke's partner whose allegiances are as complicated as her relationship with the Force.

These aren't entirely accurate statements. Mace Windu has a purple lightsaber because Jackson specifically requested one. Cal wields various blue lightsabers that can be customized to a series of colors that nevertheless don't include pink. Mara Jade, for her part, wields a magenta (reddish-purple) lightsaber that she later changes to a fully purple one. As such, this lightsaber blade color's existence and meaning remain dubious — in canon, at least.