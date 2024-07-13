Rocket Raccoon's Tragic Avengers Costume Detail That Only Hardcore Marvel Fans Noticed
In the wake of "Avengers: Infinity War," most of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's heroes are nowhere to be found. They along with half of all life in the universe are turned to dust thanks to Thanos (Josh Brolin, who has shared rumors regarding the Mad Titan's MCU return), leaving the universe in mourning. The Avengers are fractured, Wakanda is left without its king, and the Guardians of the Galaxy are all but destroyed. Aside from Nebula (Karen Gillan), Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper) is the only member of the team left alive, though he keeps their memory in mind with a heartbreaking blink-and-you'll-miss-it costume detail.
After the five-year time jump at the start of "Avengers: Endgame" — a film that left many fans angry over just one thing — many of the remaining characters boast new looks, from different superhero outfits to new hairstyles. In the case of Rocket, he's shown wearing a red-and-blue ensemble with a maroon scarf around his neck. As pointed out by Redditor u/WolfBrigadeII, this isn't just a random accessory he put on just the spruce up his outfit. This appears to be the same scarf Peter "Star-Lord" Quill (Chris Pratt) wears in "Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2."
As if the idea of Rocket wearing Quill's scarf in his honor isn't sad enough, MCU fans have discussed just how layered this tribute really is.
There are layers to Rocket's choice to wear Star-Lord's scarf
There's more to Rocket wearing Star-Lord's scarf following the Guardian of the Galaxy's temporary disbanding in "Avengers: Endgame" than one might think. First and foremost, it's a sign of just how far Rocket has come as a character. When he's introduced in the first "Guardians of the Galaxy" film, he's largely a loner who doesn't let his emotions shine through. Aside from Groot (Vin Diesel), he's wary of people, and this carries over into the second film. However, come "Endgame," he has softened significantly, more so wearing his heart on his sleeve and making it known just how much he cared for his found family.
Redditor u/fanchiuho highlights this change in their comment about the scarf, specifically listing the ways in which Rocket and Star-Lord had grown so close during their time in the Guardians. "Quill really is someone special to him. Quips a lot, can hang out with him on crazy things like skydiving, puts up with his personal problems, and was also the second closest to baby Groot. And he ended up picking up expressions from Quill and an interest in his music too," they wrote, adding that Rocket's scarf-wearing goes even deeper. Considering his heightened senses, he could probably still pick up on Star-Lord's scent through the scarf, driving home the idea that he still has a part of his close friend with him.
Thankfully, Rocket is reunited with his fellow Guardians — aside from Gamora (owner of the $2 billion box office, Zoe Saldaña) — by the end of "Avengers: Endgame," giving him the chance to make it evident to their faces how much he loves them and has all along.