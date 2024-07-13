Rocket Raccoon's Tragic Avengers Costume Detail That Only Hardcore Marvel Fans Noticed

In the wake of "Avengers: Infinity War," most of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's heroes are nowhere to be found. They along with half of all life in the universe are turned to dust thanks to Thanos (Josh Brolin, who has shared rumors regarding the Mad Titan's MCU return), leaving the universe in mourning. The Avengers are fractured, Wakanda is left without its king, and the Guardians of the Galaxy are all but destroyed. Aside from Nebula (Karen Gillan), Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper) is the only member of the team left alive, though he keeps their memory in mind with a heartbreaking blink-and-you'll-miss-it costume detail.

After the five-year time jump at the start of "Avengers: Endgame" — a film that left many fans angry over just one thing — many of the remaining characters boast new looks, from different superhero outfits to new hairstyles. In the case of Rocket, he's shown wearing a red-and-blue ensemble with a maroon scarf around his neck. As pointed out by Redditor u/WolfBrigadeII, this isn't just a random accessory he put on just the spruce up his outfit. This appears to be the same scarf Peter "Star-Lord" Quill (Chris Pratt) wears in "Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2."

As if the idea of Rocket wearing Quill's scarf in his honor isn't sad enough, MCU fans have discussed just how layered this tribute really is.