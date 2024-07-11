Michael Weatherly & Sean Murray's Most Disgusting NCIS Prank Will Gross You Out

During their time together on "NCIS," Tim McGee (Sean Murray, who thinks his future in the role is uncertain with the Season 22 renewal) and Tony DiNozzo (Michael Weatherly) go through their share of ups and downs. They start with some hostility between them as DiNozzo frequently makes McGee the punchline of his jokes, but this doesn't last forever. In time, they become incredibly close friends, leading to some scenes between DiNozzo and McGee that fans love. Simultaneously, Murray and Weatherly struck up a close friendship behind the scenes. In fact, the two even pulled practical jokes on each other from time to time, with one particularly stomach-turning one standing out from the pack.

On "Off Duty: An NCIS Rewatch Podcast," Weatherly recalled pranking Murray by taking Cliff protein bars, forming them into something resembling human waste, and tossing them into the toilet of his co-star's trailer to surprise him when he went to use the bathroom. Little did Weatherly realize how disgusting Murray's scheme to get back at him would be. He said of a trip to the bathroom in his trailer around a week later, "There was like a mess, like a hot mess. And I was like, 'What? Somebody had diarrhea just in my trailer! Like left it didn't even flush it!'" Murray used Cliff bar chunks, boiled egg yolk, and chili to create a foul-smelling surprise for Weatherly as a form of revenge.

While these pranks are brutal, they were done in good fun. In reality, the two actors have nothing but love for one another.