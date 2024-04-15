Why Sean Murray Thinks His McGee Future Is Uncertain Amid NCIS Season 22 Renewal

It would be easy to think that an "NCIS" veteran like Sean Murray would feel pretty safe and secure by now. He's the longest-serving member of the current cast of characters, so the actor's Timothy McGee seems like someone the show wants to hang on to by any means necessary — especially since other classic characters like Tony DiNozzo (Michael Weatherly) and Ziva David (Cote de Pablo) will reunite in a Tony and Ziva spin-off series, and Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon) gets a young Gibbs NCIS universe prequel series, "NCIS: Origins."

Despite all this, Murray has confessed that he's not entirely certain of his long-term job security. "I think we learned this with things that have happened on the show over the years ... No one is quite safe," he said in an interview with People. "Obviously, being here 21 years, [I] have enjoyed, immensely, being a part of this show and continue to be incredibly grateful to be a part of this show, but you never know what's going to happen."