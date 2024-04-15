Why Sean Murray Thinks His McGee Future Is Uncertain Amid NCIS Season 22 Renewal
It would be easy to think that an "NCIS" veteran like Sean Murray would feel pretty safe and secure by now. He's the longest-serving member of the current cast of characters, so the actor's Timothy McGee seems like someone the show wants to hang on to by any means necessary — especially since other classic characters like Tony DiNozzo (Michael Weatherly) and Ziva David (Cote de Pablo) will reunite in a Tony and Ziva spin-off series, and Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon) gets a young Gibbs NCIS universe prequel series, "NCIS: Origins."
Despite all this, Murray has confessed that he's not entirely certain of his long-term job security. "I think we learned this with things that have happened on the show over the years ... No one is quite safe," he said in an interview with People. "Obviously, being here 21 years, [I] have enjoyed, immensely, being a part of this show and continue to be incredibly grateful to be a part of this show, but you never know what's going to happen."
Sean Murray's in no rush to leave NCIS
So many "NCIS" actors have left the show over the years that Murray is probably wise to prepare for the possibility of Timothy McGee's demise or departure, as unlikely as either option may seem. However, his comments to People seemed to strongly suggest that if McGee leaves "NCIS" at some point during Season 22, chances are this wouldn't be of the actor's own volition. What's more, as far as he knows, the same applies to the rest of the main cast. "I don't think anyone is itching to go elsewhere at the moment," he spoke of the "NCIS" actors.
Apart from keeping the actor on his toes, the sheer amount of past departures also makes it natural for viewers to wonder whether Murray's McGee is leaving "NCIS" at some point. However, right now, it seems that fans can breathe easily when it comes to his future on the show ... and since Murray has already revealed that McGee will be affected by finding out he has a half-sister, there seems to be no shortage of storylines for the "NCIS" mainstay, either.