The Deadpool & Wolverine Villain Request Marvel Rejected

"Deadpool & Wolverine" is right around the corner, and the two titular mutants have quite a fight ahead of them. According to promotional material, they'll have to battle the likes of the Time Variance Authority and the X-Men villain who's dividing Marvel movie fans, Sabretooth (Tyler Mane), during their timeline-hopping adventure, but that's not all. They'll also have to contend with the immensely powerful Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin), as previously "spoiled" by the United States government. She's the twin sister of Professor Charles Xavier (Sir Patrick Stewart) with broad telepathic abilities. Corrin hasn't sought to squander their opportunity to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe either, requesting Marvel Studios that they thought would help them, only for it to ultimately be rejected.

Corrin participated in an unconventional interview with British GQ, where they went undercover online to answer the web's burning questions about them. When asked if they underwent any physical training for the Nova role, Corrin revealed that they tried to get a personal trainer, but Marvel Studios shot the idea down. "I did ask if I could have a personal trainer and they said no. They said I don't have to undergo any physical training. I was so ready to undergo a huge transformation but they were like, 'That's absolutely not required of you. Please stand down.' I tried," they explained.

This is a bit surprising to hear given Marvel Studios' track record with its actors' physical fitness, but at the same time, it makes sense for Corrin's character.