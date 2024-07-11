What Happened To Hoggle After Labyrinth & Where He Is Now: A Weird True Story

Some puppets are preserved forever under glass cases in places like the Museum of the Moving Image. Other puppets end up having to travel a long hard road before they earn any appreciation. So it went for Hoggle, the main puppet prop in the legendary film "Labyrinth," who once was lost but — thanks to some luck and a bit of publicity — is now found. The end result is one weird, wild tale with a happy ending.

The puppet disappeared during a plane trip when director Jim Henson tucked it into a suitcase after filming was completed on the 1986 cult classic. The airline subsequently lost the suitcase containing Hoggle. Since it was no longer needed for the film, no one went in search of the missing puppet, and the mystery of where it had gone lingered for years.

Then Hoggle resurfaced at the Unclaimed Baggage Center in Scottsboro, Alabama in 1997. The Unclaimed Baggage Center is a store where one can buy items left behind in unclaimed lost luggage. By the time Hoggle was discovered he was in rough shape; due to age and lack of care, the foam encasing his metal inner skeleton had begun to wear away. Fortunately, however, the puppet's post-movie afterlife has been much better since.