Labyrinth Has A Dark Prequel Most Fans Never Heard Of - And It Explains A Lot

With a handful of directorial efforts under his belt and plenty of success in entertainment behind him, the late, great Jim Henson added a new fantastical entry to his filmography in 1986 — but only after rejecting the initial script. "Labyrinth" revolves around Sarah (Jennifer Connelly), who embarks on a perilous journey to recover her baby brother (Toby Froud) from within an enchanted labyrinth. All the while, she's pursued by the villainous Goblin King, Jareth (David Bowie, the wearer of surprisingly important "perv pants" in the role), and hordes of other-worldly creatures. As magical as the world of "Labyrinth" is, it's fairly self-contained with only one movie in the franchise. However, it has been expanded upon in print.

Written by Simon Spurrier and illustrated by Daniel Bayliss, the prequel comic "Labyrinth: Coronation" is a bit dark, but it effectively sets the stage for the "Labyrinth" film. In the 12-part story, Jareth serves as narrator, telling Toby a story about the labyrinth's past. The tale is about Lord Albert Tyton, whose irresponsible living in the 18th century leads him to make a deal with the goblins serving under the Labyrinth's then-ruler, the Owl King, who is in need of an heir. Albert gives up his and his lover, Maria's, child to the Owl King, prompting Maria to go on a Sarah-like quest to save him. Unfortunately, her efforts don't lead to the happiest of endings.

Though "Labyrinth: Coronation" does go a long way in explaining some of the lore and history behind the 1986 film, it ultimately raises some major questions in the end.