Labyrinth Has A Dark Prequel Most Fans Never Heard Of - And It Explains A Lot
With a handful of directorial efforts under his belt and plenty of success in entertainment behind him, the late, great Jim Henson added a new fantastical entry to his filmography in 1986 — but only after rejecting the initial script. "Labyrinth" revolves around Sarah (Jennifer Connelly), who embarks on a perilous journey to recover her baby brother (Toby Froud) from within an enchanted labyrinth. All the while, she's pursued by the villainous Goblin King, Jareth (David Bowie, the wearer of surprisingly important "perv pants" in the role), and hordes of other-worldly creatures. As magical as the world of "Labyrinth" is, it's fairly self-contained with only one movie in the franchise. However, it has been expanded upon in print.
Written by Simon Spurrier and illustrated by Daniel Bayliss, the prequel comic "Labyrinth: Coronation" is a bit dark, but it effectively sets the stage for the "Labyrinth" film. In the 12-part story, Jareth serves as narrator, telling Toby a story about the labyrinth's past. The tale is about Lord Albert Tyton, whose irresponsible living in the 18th century leads him to make a deal with the goblins serving under the Labyrinth's then-ruler, the Owl King, who is in need of an heir. Albert gives up his and his lover, Maria's, child to the Owl King, prompting Maria to go on a Sarah-like quest to save him. Unfortunately, her efforts don't lead to the happiest of endings.
Though "Labyrinth: Coronation" does go a long way in explaining some of the lore and history behind the 1986 film, it ultimately raises some major questions in the end.
Labyrinth: Coronation raises some big questions
"Labyrinth: Coronation" is sold as a direct prequel to "Labyrinth," and despite it technically taking place during the movie's events, it seems to fit that description. The story of Albert, the Owl King, Maria, and her son is at the core of the 12 issues, but the recollection of it presented might not be entirely complete. Throughout the story, Jareth goes back and forth with his goblin servant, Beetlegum, who offers a different perspective on certain events, as he was present for the tale. Thus, readers are left to wonder about how reliable of a narrator Jareth really is.
As if that wasn't a big enough question to tackle, there's the matter of the ending. Maria's tale ends with the Owl king defeated, but she and her son can't return to the human world. Otherwise, a life of pain and tragedy awaits them. Thus, she and her son enter the magical machine the Owl King planned to use to drain the youth from her son for his own gain. "Labyrinth: Coronation" then ends with Jareth witnessing a dream of Maria, who has remained for centuries with the dream version of Albert from earlier in the story. It's never explained what became of her son, though it's heavily implied that he grew up to become Jareth. How this is possible is anyone's guess, and the Goblin King is quick to dismiss this idea.
Much like the original "Labyrinth," "Labyrinth: Coronation" leaves big things up to interpretation, making it a fascinating read overall. Perhaps if "Labyrinth 2" ever enters proper development, some of the many questions posed by both will be answered.