Labyrinth 2 Already Exists - But Most Fans Never Heard Of It

It's been almost 40 years since the world was introduced to Jim Henson's "Labyrinth," and fans still love to dance the magic dance, thanks to iconic performances from David Bowie as Jareth the Goblin King and Jennifer Connelly as Sarah, the girl whose young brother is snatched and hidden away in the titular maze. The film went on to be deemed one of the best fantasy movies of all time, so it's no surprise that word of a planned "Labyrinth" sequel has circulated for years. Most recently, Brian Henson confirmed to ComicBook.com that the long-gestating project is still in the pipeline.

But while the live-action sequel has yet to materialize, the Labyrinth has already continued in another form. Written by Jake T. Forbes and illustrated by Chris Lie with covers by Kouyu Shurei, a stunning manga series released by Tokyopop and titled "Return to Labyrinth" took readers back to that mad, puppet-filled world twenty years after the original film was released.

The story takes place years later, with Jareth's former captive and Sarah's half-brother, Toby, now a high school student. Still monitored by the crystal ball juggling trickster that snatched him years before, Toby is lured back to the world of goblins and other magic creatures by the Goblin King, who finally gets his wish and appoints Toby as heir to the throne. The series sees Toby take on the title while other powers try to take it from him, including an old flame to the Jareth named Mizumi, the Queen of Moraine. The manga was published from 2006 to 2010 and went into even greater detail, reuniting the world's wild-haired antagonist with Sarah.