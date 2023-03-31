The Gears Of War Movie Could Be Amazing, But It Needs The Pendulum Wars Backstory From The Books

The "Gears of War" movie is coming. Like the Locust horde, it's been hiding underground for years, waiting for the right moment to emerge. There were rumors and rumblings. There were failed attempts, and the "Halo" show, whose mixed reviews cast some aspersions on the idea of adapting high-profile Xbox shooters. But then the news came late in 2022 that Netflix was finally making the "Gears of War" movie a reality, with further plans for an animated series after the film's release.

If you've only played the "Gears of War" games, you might still have some misgivings. After all, it's not exactly a franchise that leads with storytelling. Most of the main characters are armored-up grunts who look like they were carved out of concrete. Their rifles have chainsaw bayonets because Locust skin is too tough for regular knives to penetrate, but also because that's a ridiculous thing to put in a video game in 2006. While there's certainly a story — the apocalyptic struggle of humanity against a monstrous, endless subterranean horde — it takes a backseat to the action. "Gears" became the poster child for interactive violence on the Xbox 360, complete with a bloody skull logo to really tie it all together.

If you were one of the lucky few to give the "Gears of War" novels a chance, however, you'll know that there's a lot more to this world than meets the eye in the games. The Netflix movie has every opportunity to be amazing, but it needs to pull from the books — especially when it comes to the characters and the Pendulum Wars.