A Quiet Place: Day One Viewers All Have The Same Complaint

"A Quiet Place: Day One" is an unequivocal smash, with the film raking in $53 million at the domestic box office during its opening weekend and receiving mostly raves from critics and viewers on Rotten Tomatoes. But while Michael Sarnoski's film has earned high marks for expanding the story's scope from the previous "A Quiet Place" films, while also putting an emotion-packed human story front and center, some audience members have lodged one major complaint: there's not enough "Day One" in "A Quiet Place: Day One."

As "Day One" opens, we spend some time getting to know terminal cancer patient Samira (Lupita Nyong'o), who is living out her last days in a hospice outside New York City. When Samira accompanies a group of other patients into Manhattan to see a puppet show, the group and their bus are caught in the city as the alien invasion begins. Although we get a sense of the destruction and horror as human beings are picked off like bugs, cars burst into flames, and mass chaos ensues, Samira is quickly knocked out by an explosion. She awakens hours after the attack, hidden away with other survivors in the theater.

On a Reddit discussion board, some viewers were disappointed that we didn't see more of the devastation of New York. User xxx117 wrote, "I feel like they really didn't land the whole 'invasion in NY' thing ... Really wanted to see more city mayhem." U/dappuh agreed, noting, "For an apocalyptic style of event, it felt very underwhelming."