Legolas' Lord Of The Rings & The Hobbit Kill Count Is Higher Than You Think

Legolas is an important Elf in J.R.R. Tolkien's stories. The Elven Prince of Mirkwood functions as a messenger, a counselor, and a friend. (He also really does talk to Frodo — just for the record.) However, his most famous role is as a light-footed warrior with deadly combat skills, both at a distance and in hand-to-hand combat. He appears in five of the six Peter Jackson Middle-earth movies. Over those films, the Elven archer amasses a total kill count of 177 — a significant portion of the total "Lord of the Rings" death count. The number comes from a compilation clip on the YouTube channel Auralnauts.

The nearly 10-minute-long video has a retro video game theme and methodically works through every instance where Legolas dispatches an enemy on-screen. The kills are presented in release order, so we see his violent action-hero antics in the Hobbit franchise (which occurs before "The Lord of the Rings" in-universe) in the second half of the video.

The final count is 177, including a few estimates of mass-killing moments. The number also includes a reduction of 13 as a "sore loser debuff" attributed to Gimli's gaming complaints about how to count the Oliphaunt during the Battle of the Pelennor Fields. If you were to add those kills back in, it would put Legolas' on-screen life-taking total at 190. Throughout the action, we see Legolas dispatch orcs, goblins, Uruk-hai, men, trolls (yes, plural), spiders, and wargs. The final "boss mode" kill to rule them all comes against Bolg in "The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies."