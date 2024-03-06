A Popular Lord Of The Rings Theory Is Nonsense And Completely False

Over the years, "The Lord of the Rings" has spawned several popular fan theories. Some are fun crossovers, like a clever argument connecting "Lord of the Rings" to "Snow White." Other Lord of the Rings theories would change everything, such as the outlandish suggestion that Wormtongue wields a Ring of Power or that Tom Bombadil is the Witch-king. And then some theories are just plain silly, including the popular idea that Frodo doesn't know Legolas' name.

However, J.R.R. Tolkien's books have instances of dialogue between the two characters, and one fan discovered indisputable proof that Frodo knows his companion's name — by the end of Peter Jackson's movies, at least. Audiences love to point out that Legolas and Frodo hardly interact throughout the films; however, it doesn't take much prodding for the theory to be debunked.

Let's start with the obvious. Frodo and Legolas travel side by side for weeks. It would be nothing short of outright hostility for the two to never talk during that time. That said, the question here is whether Frodo knows Legolas by name. A Reddit post from user Icy_Statement_2410 confirms he does, showing a picture of Frodo writing in a book at the end of "The Return of the King." The name "Legolas" can be seen, barely visible halfway down the page Frodo's left hand is over. As the Redditor points out, Frodo may have learned it after his travels, but either way, the scene offers indisputable proof that the Ringbearer knows Legolas' name by the story's end.