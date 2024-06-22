The Lord Of The Rings Death Count Is A Lot Higher Than You Likely Think

There's no doubt that Peter Jackson's "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy has a lot of killing. Elves, Men, Dwarves, and Orcs are constantly at one another's throats. But just how many deaths are there across the expansive 726 minutes of footage in the three extended editions? YouTube user Digg did the math, and the number is mind-numbing. According to Digg's eagle-eyed research, 212,470 individuals meet their Middle-earth fate across the trilogy. And, just for the record, this is the on-screen kill count. There are countless further casualties taking place in other corners of Middle-earth while the Eye of Sauron (and the camera) are elsewhere.

While there are deaths during the narrative, they tend to congregate around a couple of specific parts of the story. By the end of "The Fellowship of the Ring," the total kill count is just over 150. Once Helm's Deep and the Ent attack on Isengard wrap up, that number has jumped to nearly 12,000.

It's morbidly impressive, but in reality, things don't really pick up until "The Return of the King." The sweeping battles and knock-down, drag-out nature of that movie makes it a continuous killing field for four straight hours. The Battle of the Pelennor Fields shows hundreds of on-screen deaths for a lengthy sequence, but it isn't until the vengeful Army of the Dead shows up with an age-old bone to pick that the kill count grows exponentially. By the time the ghoulish onslaught is over and the green devils have swept the battlefield of Gondor's enemies, the kill count has jumped to 212,458 — just 12 deaths from the total. The final on-screen death counted in the video? Sauron, as the Ringless eye topples to its doom.