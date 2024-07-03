The Acolyte Episode 6 Luke Skywalker Link Is 'Stranger' Than You May Think

This article contains spoilers for "Star Wars: The Acolyte" Episode 6

Over the last two episodes of "The Acolyte," Manny Jacinto's Qimir, also known as the Stranger, has arisen as the biggest new star in Star Wars. Maybe it's the arms. Maybe it's the stylish lightsaber moves. Maybe it's the bad boy, verging on evil boyfriend persona. In truth, it's probably all of the above, and the series' latest installment provides a lot more fuel for the Qimir fandom fire.

Episode 6, "Teach / Corrupt," is split primarily between two locations. Master Sol (Lee Jung-jae) deals with mechanical issues aboard his ship while discovering that the woman he thinks is Osha (Amandla Stenberg) is actually her twin sister Mae. Meanwhile, Osha wakes up on Qimir's private island, where he deploys trick after trick of dark side seduction — and it seems to work. For all his evil ways, Qimir also shares a lot of parallels with Luke Skywalker on Episode 6. It's a curious match given that one character is a murderous Sith warrior and the other is a paragon of light, but the comparison produces some interesting material.

Specifically, "The Acolyte" Episode 6 recalls Luke Skywalker's arc from "Star Wars: Episode VIII — The Last Jedi," evoking his island exile and several core story beats from the Rian Johnson film. However, "The Acolyte" flips that plotline on its head by placing Qimir equally in the Kylo Ren role as the Luke one.