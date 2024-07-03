Star Wars: The Acolyte Episode 6 Darth Vader Reference, Explained

Contains spoilers for "Star Wars: The Acolyte" Season 1, Episode 6 – "Teach/Corrupt"

The Force is strong with "Star Wars: The Acolyte" Season 1, Episode 6, which continues to muddy the waters between the light and dark sides of the Force. Qimir's (Manny Jacinto) combination of stern dark side ruthlessness and surprisingly warm nuances has been somewhat reminiscent of Ray Stevenson's fallen Jedi Baylan Skoll from "Ahsoka."

What's more, the episode also suggests that the titular acolyte might not be Mae (Amandla Stenberg), after Qimir heals her twin Osha (Stenberg) and slowly starts bringing her to his side. While the episode leaves the level of Osha's corruption ambiguous, it does provide a pretty big hint about her situation with a subtle yet noticeable reference to the prequel trilogy days of the franchise's most famous Sith villain, Anakin "Darth Vader" Skywalker (Hayden Christensen).

When Osha tries Qimir's helmet on, "Star Wars" fans likely recognize that her breathing begins to sound a lot like Darth Vader's iconic, labored breaths. This appears to be a callback to the end of "Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith," when Anakin is enclosed in his Vader suit for the first time and the mask covers his face. Both scenes are shot in a very similar way, from showing the helm descending on the character from their viewpoint to the music suddenly stopping before the breathing sounds begin.