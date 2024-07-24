What Rick Moranis Looks Like Today

If a comedy in the 1980s required a nerdy and lovable guy, it was a safe bet that character would be played by Rick Moranis. He was a staple of the decade, appearing in beloved films like "Little Shop of Horrors," "Ghostbusters," and "Honey, I Shrunk the Kids," to name a few. However, not much has been seen of him in recent decades, as the real reason Moranis left Hollywood was to focus on raising kids following the death of his wife, Ann Belsky. He may not be as ubiquitous today as he once was, but he's unmistakable when seeing him walking down the street.

The last place people might have seen him was in a 2020 ad for Mint Mobile alongside Ryan Reynolds, where he acts confused about what he's doing in the commercial in the first place. A few years later, People published some photos of the actor walking around New York City around the time of his 71st birthday, continuing to sport his signature glasses. No doubt it was great for many to see him out and about, especially considering he was assaulted in the same city in 2020. Moranis was ultimately fine, with the perpetrator getting apprehended, and Ryan Reynolds had the perfect response to the whole incident, continuing to voice the sentiment that 2020 was just a bad year for all.