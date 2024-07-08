AI Reveals What Spirited Away Could Look Like In Real Life & It's Stunning

When it comes to the best anime movies of all time, Hayao Miyazai's "Spirited Away" will forever remain a centerpiece of the medium. With complex themes and breathtaking animation from artisans of the craft, "Spirited Away" isn't just a great anime; one could conceivably call it one of the best movies ever made. AI could never hope to create art on this level, but TikToker @adhd_ai has utilized the technology to envision what the film might look like with live-action set pieces.

The 11-second video takes some of the most recognizable characters and settings from "Spirited Away" and transports them to another realm. The imagery is impressive to a degree, considering it's AI, kicking things off by showing Chihiro Ogino (Rumi Hiiragi) face-to-face with the Spirit of the Kohaku River (Miyu Irino). Plenty of the fantastical elements get time to shine, including a shot of No-Face (Akio Nakamura). It may be unclear who or what No-Face is in "Spirited Away," but the image captures the entity's sense of loneliness.

It's a stunning showcase of what AI can accomplish. But while it's one thing to create 11 seconds of material using technology, it just makes us want to go back and rewatch "Spirited Away" yet again.