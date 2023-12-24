Who (Or What) Is No Face In Spirited Away?

Part of what makes the work of Hayao Miyazaki stand out so much in the world of animation is the heady, philosophical, and existential ideas that they explore. Perhaps his best-known and most beloved work, "Spirited Away," demonstrates this quality in spades. It's a film with more questions than answers and features some of the strangest characters in his entire catalog.

Oddest of all, though, is the pervasive No Face (Akio Nakamura/Bob Bergen). A wandering spirit who is unable to speak and wears a mask with a perpetual smile on it, the mysterious figure wanders the supernatural bathhouse that Chihiro Ogino (Rumi Hiiragi/Daveigh Chase) finds herself inhabiting throughout "Spirited Away." Still, even after multiple rewatches, it can be hard to pinpoint exactly what he is.

While there is no definitive answer for why No Face is in "Spirited Away," there are some key themes and emotions that can be tied to the character. First of all, it's worth noting that No Face is a very lonely and awkward creature. Robbed of the ability to speak, he attempts to communicate through his actions and is commonly misunderstood as a result.

Due to his inability to speak, No Face begins swallowing other characters to use their voices. While this isn't fatal, it is disquieting, especially since No Face doesn't have an intrinsic way of speaking. This makes his speech very odd-sounding, and the fact that his voice is always different makes him even creepier.