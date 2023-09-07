Ahsoka Theory: Baylan Skoll Isn't A Sith - He's The Dark Knight The Jedi Need

Despite being the de facto villain of "Ahsoka," Baylan Skoll (the late Ray Stevenson) is one of the most engaging characters on the entire series. A Dark Jedi who turned to mercenary work after surviving Order 66, Skoll has spent the majority of "Ahsoka" attempting to obtain a map that will lead him and his allies to Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) — who is famously thrown into another galaxy at the end of "Star Wars: Rebels." While it's easy to think of Skoll as yet another Jedi fallen to the dark side, his comments in "Ahsoka" Episode 4 make it seem like he plans to use Thrawn as a necessary evil — and that he ultimately believes he is helping the galaxy maintain order.

"The only reason I'm here is to secure the future," Skoll says prior to his duel with Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson). "It is an unfortunate evil, but speaks to a greater truth. One must destroy in order to create." These comments make it clear that Skoll plans to use Thrawn's war for the "greater good" of the galaxy and imply that this Dark Jedi is playing a much larger game than we initially believed. Though we don't know the extent of Skoll's plan thus far, it seems like he intends to use Thrawn to establish peace across the galaxy — something Ahsoka and the rest of the Jedi Order never accomplished with their inaction and black-and-white worldview.