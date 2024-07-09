What Surtur From Marvel's Thor: Ragnarok Looks Like In Real Life

In 2017's "Thor: Ragnarok," Marvel's titular hero and god of thunder is forced to go on a reflective journey of self-discovery through the cosmos all while getting beat up, electrocuted, beat up some more, and getting his eye taken out by a sister he never knew existed. Seriously, Chris Hemsworth gets absolutely walloped throughout the movie. However, that's not to say he doesn't give as good as he gets. The strongest Avenger (I said what I said) goes toe-to-toe with the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), the goddess of death Hela (Cate Blanchett), and even the lord of Muspelheim, Surtur.

The giant fire demon clashes with the son of Odin at the beginning of "Ragnarok" and later reappears during the film's climax when he is summoned by Loki (Tom Hiddleston) in order to eliminate Hela. Surtur, based on the similarly named Surtr from Norse mythology, boasts an incredible infernal appearance (seriously, kudos to the VFX team, as always). Providing the motion capture for the fire lord was none other than "Ragnarok" director and Korg actor Taika Waititi. However, providing Surtur's booming otherworldly voice was an acting legend fans definitely recognize — the "John Wick" harbinger himself, Mr. Clancy Brown.