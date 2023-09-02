MCU Theory: Only Tom Hiddleston's Loki Can Save Marvel's Multiverse - Here's How
At the end of the debut season of "Loki," the multiverse falls into absolute chaos. Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) kills He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors), ending his control over the Sacred Timeline. Thus, worlds collide, history changes, and the Time Variance Authority scrambles for answers. Loki (Tom Hiddleston) frantically searches for his time-hopping TVA agent friend, Mobius (Owen Wilson), hopeful they can fix this mess. If this fan theory holds true, the solution the God of Mischief is desperately seeking could be much easier to track down than he thinks.
This theory stems from Redditor u/TheMediocreCritic, who posited that Loki could be the key to preventing the villainous Kang (Majors) and all of his variants from becoming time dictators. With the Council of Kangs eager to take over the multiverse, Loki could feel some sense of responsibility to protect these universes and restore the Sacred Timeline. Therefore, "Loki" Season 2 could be about him traveling through time and space to assemble a team of Lokis to undermine the Kangs, prevent them from gaining a foothold and imposing their collective will on the multiverse, and become protectors of the Sacred Timeline.
Witnessing an all-out war across the multiverse between Kangs and Lokis is a fascinating prospect. He may not tease this story element outright, but Hiddleston has stated that something big is coming in Season 2.
Big things are in store for Loki Season 2
"Loki" Season 2 is barreling toward its premiere on Disney+, and so far, promotional material has teased a must-see batch of episodes. Loki and Mobius are on the quest of a lifetime to find out how they can fix the mess He Who Remains' death has created, Sylvie seems less than eager to help out, and various other TVA agents are pursuing a range of goals. While we don't see Loki recruiting different versions of himself or the Kangs working together to take over the multiverse, one thing is abundantly clear: a battle for all time is nearly at hand.
During a chat with Entertainment Weekly, "Loki" star Tom Hiddleston shared that the series' second season is all about a battle with the fate of the TVA hanging in the balance. "Season 2 is kind of a challenge of a question asked of the TVA itself. A battle for the soul of the TVA," he said. He also noted that the events of "Loki" Season 1 paved the way for projects like "Spider-Man: No Way Home" and "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," so it's fair to say that Season 2 will be essential viewing just like its predecessor.
"Loki" Season 2 premieres on Disney+ on October 6.