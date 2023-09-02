MCU Theory: Only Tom Hiddleston's Loki Can Save Marvel's Multiverse - Here's How

At the end of the debut season of "Loki," the multiverse falls into absolute chaos. Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) kills He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors), ending his control over the Sacred Timeline. Thus, worlds collide, history changes, and the Time Variance Authority scrambles for answers. Loki (Tom Hiddleston) frantically searches for his time-hopping TVA agent friend, Mobius (Owen Wilson), hopeful they can fix this mess. If this fan theory holds true, the solution the God of Mischief is desperately seeking could be much easier to track down than he thinks.

This theory stems from Redditor u/TheMediocreCritic, who posited that Loki could be the key to preventing the villainous Kang (Majors) and all of his variants from becoming time dictators. With the Council of Kangs eager to take over the multiverse, Loki could feel some sense of responsibility to protect these universes and restore the Sacred Timeline. Therefore, "Loki" Season 2 could be about him traveling through time and space to assemble a team of Lokis to undermine the Kangs, prevent them from gaining a foothold and imposing their collective will on the multiverse, and become protectors of the Sacred Timeline.

Witnessing an all-out war across the multiverse between Kangs and Lokis is a fascinating prospect. He may not tease this story element outright, but Hiddleston has stated that something big is coming in Season 2.