Deadliest Catch: The Cornelia Marie Has New Owners - But Will She Return?

Any "Deadliest Catch" fan worth their salt knows that the Cornelia Marie once belonged to the Harris family, who became enmeshed in tragedy and legal complications before leaving the reality series behind. Phil Harris skippered the boat from Season 1 through Season 6, during which he was found dead, with Discovery Channel cameras filming all of the ups and downs that led to his passing from an intracranial hemorrhage in 2010.

Duties on the Cornelia Marie were subsequently taken over by Derrick Ray, while Harris' son Josh was given his own spin-off series, "Deadliest Catch: Bloodline." Discovery subsequently severed ties with Harris in 2022 after it was reported that he sexually assaulted a four-year-old girl in 1998, when he was 16. He was arrested for the crime in 1999, spent nine months in prison and underwent a psychosexual exam. His brother Jake, meanwhile, coped with addiction issues that led him to appear on "Bloodline" and "Deadliest Catch" only on an intermittent basis.

Both Harris brothers and the Cornelia Marie disappeared from the show's line-up of vessels during Season 13 of "Deadliest Catch" and the second season of "Bloodline," and have not returned to the program since. Time will tell if the Cornelia Marie still has a whale of a tale to tell the world — or if its adventures will be quiet ones from here on out.

If you or someone you know may be the victim of child abuse or sexual assault, contact the relevant resources below: