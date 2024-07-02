Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F Review - Eddie Murphy's Back On The Beat

That action, helmed by first-time feature filmmaker Mark Molloy, is a bit slow to start, aside from a very fun opening sequence involving a Detroit snowplow. But once it gets going, it really gets going. At no point does this film feel like a glossed-over version of the kind of comedically charged chaos that made the first "Beverly Hills Cop" film feel so fun. From a very wobbly helicopter chase to more than one sequence involving a golf cart of some kind, Molloy always seems to have things well in hand, both in terms of letting the bullets and explosions fly and in terms of letting the characters tell the story of the action with their reactions. And as you might expect, it's here that Eddie Murphy gets the chance to soar.

The version of Axel Foley that Murphy rolls out in this film is a guy who's not just stuck in his ways, but addicted to them; a cop who only really knows how to get in the middle of chaos and shake it around until some version of the truth falls out. Or at least, that's what he thinks. The script, and Murphy's performance, both make it clear that Axel is in conflict with himself, trying to find some kind of path forward after boxing himself into a personal and professional corner that's persisted for more than 30 years. He's a guy who wants to grow, who wants to find a new way of doing things, but can't quite see the path ahead, so he just keeps lowering his head and ramming into walls in the hope that he'll find the right direction. In some ways it's a classic legacy sequel play, and it's definitely a classic play for cop stories about old-school guys who only know how to do one thing really well, but Murphy also imbues those classic vibes with a sense of contemporary heart. He can still do the funny voices and shout a string of curses and wring maximal laughs out of the situation, yes — but he can also show us a guy who just wants to figure out where things went wrong with his daughter, and the fact that he succeeds at giving us both sides of Axel is proof of his ever-maturing talent.

While some of the old magic might be a little lost in translation, "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F" still manages to deliver just about everything we could have hoped for from a legacy sequel in this franchise. It's funny, it's action-packed, it's got heart, and it's got Eddie Murphy proving once again that he's still got it. What more could you want?

"Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F" hits Netflix on July 3.