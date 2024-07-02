Why Bobby Abbott From Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F Looks So Familiar

Eddie Murphy returns to the land of the billionaires and the beautiful to crack a new case in Netflix's "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley," and with the new movie come some familiar faces to bring the funny as well.

In addition to Taggart (John Ashton) and Billy (Judge Reinhold) being roped into the madness of another adventure, Axel is also joined by some young blood in the form of Detective Bobby Abbott, who has a connection that might not sit right with Detroit's finest — he's the ex of Foley's own daughter, Jane (Taylour Paige). Thankfully, this new cop on the block has some things going for him, not the least of which is that he's played by the consistently charming Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

Levitt, like so many of Hollywood's finest, spent his childhood in front of the camera, where he grew into a talent that's an always welcome addition to any project he puts his name to. The actor's filmography is comprised of a long list of hits that have seen the star work under an incredible collection of creators, including Rian Johnson, Christopher Nolan, Marc Webb, and more. Here, we run down some projects that you may have seen him appear in, and if they're not on your watch list already, they absolutely should be.