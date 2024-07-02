House Of The Dragon Fans Have The Same Complaint About Its Female Characters

Contains spoilers for "House of the Dragon" Season 2 Episode 3 — "The Burning Mill"

In the third episode of the second season of "House of the Dragon," Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy) and dowager queen Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) finally meet again. Desperate to speak to Alicent before the Targaryen civil war keeps escalating, Rhaenyra infiltrates King's Landing dressed as a Septa and surprises Alicent while she's praying (and she's armed with a knife, just to be as safe as possible). While trying to reason with her childhood friend turned stepmother turned enemy, Rhaenyra is shocked when Alicent reveals that her late husband and Rhaenyra's father, King Viserys I Targaryen (Paddy Considine), whispered a name before he died: "Aegon." Alicent assumed he was naming their son, Aegon II Targaryen (Tom Glynn-Carney), as the heir to the Iron Throne; Rhaenyra knows he was referencing Aegon the Conqueror's prophecy of "a song of ice and fire," which Viserys shared with Rhaenyra after he named her as his heir.

All of this is to say that this bloody war pitting kin against kin could have been avoided if Alicent had asked a follow-up question, but it also, according to some fans, betrays a larger weakness within the show's lead female characters. In a thread aptly titled "Why is the show allergic to women being ambitious?" in the "House of the Dragon" subreddit, u/Icy_Major_4860 wrote, "I hate the stupid addition of the prophecy in the show. Not only does it justifies Targaryen's invasion of Westeros but now entirely changes the Dance of the dragons war. If not for the prophecy, would Rhaenyra really give up the throne for peace even at the cost of her son? Can it not just be her ambition or her desire or her belief in her birthright?"