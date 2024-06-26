Is The Acolyte's Villain Really A Sith? Here's What We Know

This article contains spoilers for "Star Wars: The Acolyte" Episode 5, "Night"

"Star Wars: The Acolyte" Episode 5, "Night," has revealed the identity of the masked villain who's been training Mae (Amandla Stenberg) in the shadows. In a twist that many saw coming, but which still hits thanks to one of the best "Star Wars" lightsaber fights we've ever seen, Qimir (Manny Jacinto) and the dark Force user turn out to be one and the same. It seems that he was only masquerading as the meek poison brewer in order to keep a closer eye on Mae. And yet, this reveal hasn't actually told us much about who he really is.

Qimir (we'll keep using that name for now) tells Master Sol (Lee Jung-jae) that he has no name, but that the Jedi would probably call him Sith. So, is he? The turn of phrase suggests not — that he's simply comparing himself to the Jedi's ancient enemy to drive home the point of what he stands for. But wouldn't that kind of make him a Sith anyway, regardless of external affiliation?

The rules of what is and isn't a Sith are rarely consistent throughout "Star Wars," and that's especially true in the thousand years before "The Phantom Menace," when the dark order is believed to be extinct. But the man's lightsaber is red, and he talks an awful lot about power. Seems pretty Sith-coded, right?