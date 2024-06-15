Netflix Movie Flops That Are Actually Worth Watching

Netflix is notoriously tight-lipped about its viewership stats. There are various reasons why Netflix is reluctant to share viewership numbers, but certainly one of those reasons is that it doesn't want to draw attention to movies that aren't performing well on the platform. For every hit Netflix movie that viewers spend over 280 million hours watching, there are plenty of flops that go almost unnoticed. Just because a movie bombed on Netflix, however, it doesn't mean it's bad by any means.

To determine what counts as a "flop," we've examined what little Netflix data is available to the public. We've looked at Complete Viewing Equivalents (or CVEs), a metric used by What's On Netflix's Top 10 Report to measure viewership. We've also studied statistics from Entertainment Strategy Guy, who compiles information from various sources (including the Nielsen Ratings and TV Time) to determine the biggest streaming flops. We've even used raw data released by Netflix itself during its 2023 data dump.

What we found may surprise you. Among these Netflix flops are an overlooked conspiracy thriller, some Oscar hopefuls, and a bunch of forgotten animated films — each of which is definitely worth watching, though it seems very few people actually did.