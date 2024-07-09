Star Wars' Grossest Lightsaber Mystery Is Explained In One Hidden Detail

"Star Wars'" famous lightsabers make for a memorable visual, and the unique sound they emit is so infectious that cast members of "Star Wars: Episode I: The Phantom Menace" accidentally sabotaged the filming because of it due to Liam Neeson and Ewan McGregor's habit of humming the lightsaber noise. Still, despite the futuristic sword's considerably high cool factor, it's still a melee weapon made of hot plasma that swings distressingly close to its user. Which leads to the question: How can the Jedi and the Sith wield their portable plasma beams without causing their own bodies a debilitating and disgusting injury?

The answer lies in the lightsaber-centric book "Star Wars Lightsabers: A Guide to Weapons of the Force." It confirms that the reason lightsabers don't burn their users to a crisp is a magnetic field that's harnessed by the weapon's ingenious design. A rare, Force-sensitive material known as kyber crystal powers lightsabers. Apart from emitting the plasma that creates the blade, it also manifests a magnetic field that's able to contain said plasma within itself. Thanks to a special pair of positively and negatively charged lenses, the plasma beam returns to the hilt after extending a certain distance.

Based on this, the blade is technically less of a straightforward plasma beam and more of a thin loop of super-hot energy, tightly contained within a magnetic field that prevents it from hurting its wielder ... at least, as long as they don't physically breach the containment barrier and touch the blade.