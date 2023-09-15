Star Wars: Ewan McGregor & Liam Neeson Had One Weird & Annoying Lightsaber Habit

Since the release of the first "Star Wars" film in 1977, the lightsaber has easily become one of the most recognizable screen props in popular culture history. Mark Hamill's Luke Skywalker, Sir Alec Guinness' Ben "Obi-Wan" Kenobi, and David Prowse's Darth Vader each wielded the laser-beam weapon in the original film — a sword defined by its neon glow — but there's more to a lightsaber than its look when fully deployed.

When a lightsaber is activated in "Star Wars" lore, it makes a swirl of swishing humming noises — and imitating that distinctive sound apparently got on "Star Wars" creator George Lucas' nerves when Liam Neeson and Ewan McGregor were working with the legendary writer-director on the set of the 1999 "Star Wars" prequel film "Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace."

Of course, Neeson's Qui-Gon and McGregor's young version of Obi-Wan use their lightsabers in the film, whether it be to disassemble battle droids or duel with the villainous Sith apprentice, Darth Maul (Ray Park). In a 2023 interview with Conan O'Brien on his podcast "Conan Needs a Friend," Neeson told the host that Lucas became annoyed with him and McGregor for a habit they developed when using the prop.

"The first time we actually had to use the lightsaber to start a little fight ... We both automatically [made the noises]," Neeson told O'Brien. "George said, 'Let's cut there. Boys, we can add that in later.'"