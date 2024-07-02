Bradley Cooper's The Bear Season 3 Finale Cameo, Explained

You never know where Bradley Cooper might turn up these days. He'll pour himself into a passion project like "Maestro," which Looper's review called "a work of pure showmanship," and then he'll have a silly voice-over role in "IF." It's not too shabby for a guy who almost quit Hollywood for good, and Cooper's latest cameo is something he seemingly had nothing to do with. If you look carefully, you'll spot him on the Season 3 finale of "The Bear."

Carmy (Jeremy Allen White), Syd (Ayo Edebiri), and a bunch of other chefs go to Chef Andrea Terry's (Olivia Colman) restaurant for one last meal there before it closes its doors for good. At one point, Carmy looks at various photos plastered on a wall of chefs who have worked with Chef Terry over the years, and if you look closely, you'll find a shot of Cooper. This is actually a promotional photo of Cooper from the 2015 film "Burnt," where he plays Adam Jones, a chef who attempts a career comeback after drug use derailed things and seeks to earn a Michelin star.

The most likely explanation is that this is a silly blink-and-you'll-miss-it joke. It's a quick reference for anyone who paused the episode at the right time to catch Cooper randomly having a picture in this restaurant. However, could this hint at a greater cinematic universe between "The Bear" and "Burnt"?