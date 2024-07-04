The Ending Of Maxxxine Explained

Contains spoilers for "Maxxxine"

2024's "Maxxxine" is the third film in A24's trilogy of horror films that started with 2022's "X," followed by the surprise prequel "Pearl," released later the same year. All three films are directed, written, produced, and edited by Ti West and star new horror icon Mia Goth. In "X" and "Maxxxine," Goth plays porn star Maxine Minx, and in "X" and "Pearl," she portrays Pearl, the dangerous daughter of a farmer.

"Maxxxine" is set in 1985, six years after the titular Maxine Minx survived the violent onslaught at the end of "X." Maxine is now living in Hollywood trying to make it as a legitimate actor after working in porn for so long. However, things go awry as cultish murders begin spreading throughout Hollywood, with the victims mainly being young, beautiful women. The murders themselves are being carried out by a man clad head-to-toe in all black leather (as well as a black mask covering his face), who seems to be a mysterious and powerful producer who lures women — particularly those close to Maxine — to his palatial mansion near the Hollywood sign to kill them. Worse, it's eventually revealed that the murderer is connected to Maxine's past. So will Maxine survive the crazed killer? What does the film have to do with "X" and "Pearl"? And what is the film trying to say about violence, horror, and the culture around it? Find out below as we unpack the ending of "Maxxxine."