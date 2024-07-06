The NCIS Prequel Series Is Almost Impossible To Watch, But It's Coming To Streaming

Before "NCIS" and its assorted spin-offs, there was "JAG" — a series which focuses on Harmon Rabb Jr. (David James Elliott) and other lawyers working for the U.S. Navy's Judge Advocate General's office. "JAG" ran for a very decent 10 seasons itself and has plenty of overlap with the "NCIS" universe, so fans of the latter series might be very interested in watching the show. Unfortunately, "JAG," in its entirety, has been extremely difficult to watch in recent years, with Paramount+ not carrying all of the show's 227 episodes. However, as it turns out, this might change rather dramatically in the near future.

According to TVLine, come Monday, July 1, the entirety of "JAG" will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The show is effectively the courtroom drama leg of the "NCIS" universe, largely taking place before the police procedural events that focus on the Naval Criminal Investigative Service's Major Case Response Team took over. As such, "NCIS" fans should finally have a chance to access the show that started it all — all 10 seasons of it.