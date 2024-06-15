Game Of Thrones: Are Targaryens Actually Immune To Fire?

No, Targaryens aren't technically immune to fire — but the on-screen depictions play fast and loose with that reality sometimes.

At the end of the Season 1 finale of "Game of Thrones," Daenerys Targaryen, played by Emilia Clarke, sets fire to her husband Khal Drogo's (Jason Momoa) funeral pyre before entering the flames herself, three dragon eggs in tow. Her allies, including her loyal knight Jorah Mormont (Iain Glen), are horrified ... and then amazed when, at daybreak, Daenerys emerges nude from the smoke with three tiny, newly hatched dragons in her arms. So does this mean all Targaryens can do this?

In an archived chat with "A Song of Ice and Fire" author George R.R. Martin from March 1999 — long before the TV series was even a shared twinkle in David Benioff and D.B. Weiss' eyes — Martin was asked to confirm if Targaryens are simply immune to fire, specifically once they form a bond with their dragons.

Thanks for asking that," Martin responded. "It gives me a chance to clear up a common misconception. TARGARYENS ARE NOT IMMUNE TO FIRE! The birth of [Daenerys]'s dragons was unique, magical, wonderous, a miracle. She is called The Unburnt because she walked into the flames and lived. But her brother sure as hell wasn't immune to that molten gold." (Martin added that Daenerys probably wouldn't survive another funeral pyre.) Here, Martin is referring to Daenerys' brother Viserys III Targaryen (Harry Lloyd), who is killed by Khal Drogo with a vat of molten gold poured over his head — but it should be noted that Daenerys casually walks out of fiery situations more than once on "Game of Thrones."