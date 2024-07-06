The Bear: Why Tina's Husband David Looks So Familiar

"The Bear" continues to impress audiences and critics, with Season 3 getting called "deliciously addictive" in Looper's review. The high point of the season is arguably Episode 6 — "Napkins." The focus of the story is on Tina (Liza Colón-Zayas), before she starts working at the titular restaurant. She gets fired from a previous job she held for a long time and goes on a grueling job search, an experience that many can undoubtedly relate to. While it's stressful for Tina, she at least has support from her husband, David, who is played by Liza Colón-Zayas' real-life husband, David Zayas.

Colón-Zayas spoke with GQ about how her husband getting cast on "The Bear" came to be, and it was perfectly natural. "David had come to visit one time on set, and I guess they fell in love, and then that's how it happened," she stated. "He's another one that's easy. We met through acting at a theatre company. Since then, we've acted in so many projects together, so him playing my husband was just so easy. He just relaxes me. He helps me feel grounded, generous."

Their chemistry is certainly undeniable, helping make "Napkins" a highlight of Season 3. It also doesn't hurt that Zayas is an experienced actor in his own right, with over 100 credits to his name. Here are a few of his most notable roles where you may have seen him before he brought down the house on "The Bear."