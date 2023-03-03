The Penguin Finds Its Salvatore Maroni In Clancy Brown

How The Penguins' Salvatore Maroni even got in Clancy Brown, I'll never know. But seriously, folks.

With another crisp new day comes another comic book adaptation, and another opportunity for Clancy Brown to become the most ubiquitous actor in the history of show business. This time around, the adaptation in question is HBO's upcoming "The Penguin" series, an unlikely deep-dive into the seedy underbelly of the Gotham of Matt Reeves' "The Batman."

Underbellies don't seed themselves — they need a whole biome of creeps and weirdos to keep things nice and unsettling. Thankfully, Gotham City has traditionally been able to rely on crime boss and avid acid thrower Salvatore Maroni, a career criminal who made his first appearance in DC comics back in 1942. Invented by Batman co-creators Bill Finger and Bob Kane, the character has popped up in all manner of media, played by Eric Roberts in 2008's "The Dark Knight," David Zayas on "Gotham," and voiced by Yakko Warner himself, Rob Paulsen, in the animated anthology movie "Batman: Gotham Knight."

Now, it's time for a whole new take on Salvatore Maroni — potentially the Krabbiest version to date.