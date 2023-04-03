Paddington 3 Is Actually Happening - This Time In Peru

Sweep away your Tyler Rakes from "Extraction 2" and calm your Nick Fury and the "Secret Invasion." There's only one hero we should all be excited to see on the way, and boy, does he love marmalade. Yes, consistent CGI heartstring-puller Paddington Bear will return for a third film, only this time without director Paul King handling the charming little fluff ball. Attached purely in the executive producer capacity, he will instead be getting replaced by Dougal Wilson, who will be stepping behind the camera to call the shots as politely as one should to a talkative bear.

Now given just how ridiculously charming the first two films were, there's understandably a bit of pressure heading Wilson's way for the third film. After all, what could beat the added supportive star power of Brendan Gleeson as a grumpy prison chef and a particularly nefarious Hugh Grant causing bother for our favorite bear (sorry, Pooh)? Well, one place to start would be where it all began. That is to say, the deepest, darkest Peru, and the origin of our raincoat-wearing hero that could see Paddington finally get in touch with his roots.