Sam Raimi's Drag Me To Hell Has A Hilarious Detail & It's Making Twitter Explode

Sam Raimi is one of the greatest — and goofiest — horror directors of all time. Though he's best known amongst comic book fans for his "Spider-Man" trilogy (he recently met with Marvel to chat about "Spider-Man 4"), the maverick filmmaker has countless horror gems under his belt. Perhaps his most underrated effort is 2009's cruel, mean-spirited, but devilishly delightful "Drag Me to Hell," which is going viral on X, formerly known as Twitter, thanks to a hilarious detail.

Ha! I never noticed she's holding a comically large fork before she stabs the cake 🤣 https://t.co/WhBrywd3YU — The Zoran (@lowcarbcomedy) June 27, 2024

The moment, which sees the film's protagonist Christine (Alison Lohman) stabbing a cake with a fork, has fans going insane because of how huge the utensil is. It's easy to not think about how giant the fork is considering the moment's real driving force is the cake, which has a demonic evil eye attached to it. "How the hell did I miss [this] and I have seen this movie more than once," asked user @nickSultana. "The hilarious use of a practically large folk that makes it almost look like an extreme low, wide angle is pure movie magic," wrote @joshstifter.

"you gotta love sam raimi for his classic approach of 'what if i did a three stooges type movie but also made it gorey horror,'" said @FatTony_txt. While the film wasn't exactly billed as a horror comedy, it's filled with moments of glee and genuine buffoonery, making it a comedic cult classic. This brief moment is the just the latest scene from "Drag Me to Hell" to get fans laughing every time.