Superman Set Footage May Have Spoiled The Debut Of DC's Goodest Sidekick

The DC Universe is on its way to screens big and small, with its first theatrical offering officially in production. Director James Gunn's "Superman: Legacy" is coming to fruition, featuring David Corenswet as the fan-dividing Clark Kent/the Man of Steel himself, alongside a litany of supporting DC Comics civilian favorites, dastardly villains, and fellow heroes. For the most part, Gunn and DC Studios at large haven't shied away from keeping fans in the loop, confirming and denying rumors and letting the public know about all the latest happenings. And it now appears that Gunn may have followed up on previous hints that he wants Krypto the Superdog in the DCU.

Looks like Mr. Terrific just might've stumbled across a Super Pet 👀 📸:@clevelanddotcom pic.twitter.com/XNBl9OR3SO — DCU PRIME TV (@DCUPRIMETV) June 27, 2024

As seen in footage posted by @DCUPRIMETV, and in images from the likes of @clevelanddotcom and @DCFilmNews on X, formerly known as Twitter, Krypto is likely in "Superman: Legacy." The leaks clearly show Mr. Terrific (Edi Gathegi, who got jacked for the role) running frantically through the streets with what appears to be a box of Milk-Bone dog treats in hand. He's also jumping and pointing toward the sky, indicating that this specific scene may involve him trying to teach or at least convince Krypto to fly. Sadly, the good boy himself isn't seen, so assuming he is supposed to be in this scene, it stands to reason he'll be rendered using CGI.

Krypto's comic book history is extensive, to say the least, so he could factor into "Superman: Legacy" in a variety of ways.