Emma Stone Exposed The SNL Five-Timers Rule You Probably Didn't Know
In late 2023, two-time Oscar winner Emma Stone joined an exclusive club of "Saturday Night Live" hosts known as the "Five-Timers Club," but as she told late night host Jimmy Fallon (via People), she was positively stunned by something she learned during her induction into the small group.
As Stone told Fallon recently while promoting her new movie, "Kinds of Kindness," she was particularly excited to join the Five-Timers Club because everyone who does so gets a gorgeous jacket emblazoned with the number "5" during their monologue. Apparently, though, the recipients of that jacket only get it for show ... and they don't get to keep it.
"That's what's so strange," Stone told Fallon. "I don't wanna blow up their spot because, again, it's my favorite place, but they don't want you to keep the jacket. It's like, a thing!" Not content with that answer, Stone apparently questioned the people behind the scenes at "Saturday Night Live" and was brutally rebuffed. "They're like, 'You know you're not keeping the jacket. You're just wearing it for the monologue,'" Stone had a different idea: "'No. I'll be taking it with me, I'll be wearing it to [the] after-party, and I'll be taking it home.'"
"And I did take it home," Stone revealed, giggling. "And now, it's in my closet! That's right! But they also know where to find me." Stone should be careful, lest "SNL" head honcho Lorne Michaels decides he actually does want her jacket back.
Emma Stone's induction into the Five-Timers Club was well-earned
Not only did Emma Stone allegedly steal her Five-Timers Club jacket — though whether or not that's true or just a joke is up for debate — but she got a particularly great monologue out of the experience. For her fifth hosting gig, where she also helped promote her Oscar-winning film "Poor Things," Stone was joined onstage by two fellow Five-Timers, Tina Fey and Candice Bergen, commemorating a new woman's entry into the group (other female hosts in the Five-Timers club include Drew Barrymore, Scarlett Johansson, Melissa McCarthy, and Kristen Wiig). Bergen and Fey, after pointing out that Stone is the youngest member of the club to date (at just 35 years old at the time of her monologue), tell the star all about the private women's club they founded.
"It's got everything," an excited Bergen, wearing her jacket, tells Stone. "Showers, a locker room, a big portrait with the eyes cut out so Martin Short can peek in." After Bergen and Fey bestow Stone's jacket upon her, the "La La Land" star gets visibly emotional, saying, "This is amazing," she beamed. "Honestly, this has been a dream of mine since I was a kid. And it means so much that I get to share this moment with you guys. So thank you." Stone should certainly be proud of joining the Five-Timers Club, and it's yet another feather in her cap these days.
Emma Stone is an SNL Five-Timer — and one of Hollywood's most celebrated stars
Ever since she appeared in "Superbad" in a small yet pivotal role, Emma Stone has been one of Hollywood's most in-demand and recognizable stars, and her career has somehow risen to new heights in recent years. In 2018, the Arizona native won her first Academy Award for best actress for Damian Chazelle's love letter to Hollywood itself, "La La Land." Alongside her former "Crazy, Stupid, Love." star Ryan Gosling, Stone plays Mia, an aspiring actress struggling in Los Angeles — and not only did the movie win her this major award, but she became a part of Oscar history when a card bearing her name and the title "La La Land" resulted in Warren Beatty mistakenly naming the film as the year's best picture. (It actually went to "Moonlight," but Stone's Oscar was already hers.)
After that, Stone started working with Greek writer-director Yorgos Lanthimos, a visionary auteur who's become one of her most frequent and fruitful collaborators. In 2018, she joined Lanthimos in his film "The Favourite," and ultimately, the two went on to craft "Poor Things" around Stone ... which was, unquestionably, an incredible decision. Stone is unbelievable in the film, from her halting way of speaking to her stunning physicality, and it's no surprise that she won her second Oscar in just six years for her role as the reanimated Bella Baxter. Stone and Lanthimos' new film "Kinds of Kindness" is in theaters now, and the two are working on future projects together to boot — so it seems like Stone will continue her major winning streak. Plus, she's got the Five-Timers Club jacket.