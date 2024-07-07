Emma Stone Exposed The SNL Five-Timers Rule You Probably Didn't Know

In late 2023, two-time Oscar winner Emma Stone joined an exclusive club of "Saturday Night Live" hosts known as the "Five-Timers Club," but as she told late night host Jimmy Fallon (via People), she was positively stunned by something she learned during her induction into the small group.

As Stone told Fallon recently while promoting her new movie, "Kinds of Kindness," she was particularly excited to join the Five-Timers Club because everyone who does so gets a gorgeous jacket emblazoned with the number "5" during their monologue. Apparently, though, the recipients of that jacket only get it for show ... and they don't get to keep it.

"That's what's so strange," Stone told Fallon. "I don't wanna blow up their spot because, again, it's my favorite place, but they don't want you to keep the jacket. It's like, a thing!" Not content with that answer, Stone apparently questioned the people behind the scenes at "Saturday Night Live" and was brutally rebuffed. "They're like, 'You know you're not keeping the jacket. You're just wearing it for the monologue,'" Stone had a different idea: "'No. I'll be taking it with me, I'll be wearing it to [the] after-party, and I'll be taking it home.'"

"And I did take it home," Stone revealed, giggling. "And now, it's in my closet! That's right! But they also know where to find me." Stone should be careful, lest "SNL" head honcho Lorne Michaels decides he actually does want her jacket back.