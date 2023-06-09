Poor Things: The Yorgos Lanthimos Movies You Should Watch First

With the first trailer for "Poor Things" finally out in the world and a release date set for September 8, fans of Greek director and writer Yorgos Lanthimos are getting excited for the auteur's latest project, which stars his repeat collaborator Emma Stone as a deceased young woman who's given a second chance at life... in a very literal way. Her corpse is resurrected by a scientist — played by Willem Dafoe — and she's able to live outside of the confines of society as a result.

Lanthimos adapted the film from Alasdair Gray's 1992 novel (and worked with screenwriter and frequent partner Tony McNamara), and if you're familiar with the director's body of work, you probably know you can expect plenty of fish-eye lenses, anachronistic touches throughout, phenomenal performances, and a strange bent to the entire movie. A one-of-a-kind director, Lanthimos has created a style for himself akin to someone like Wes Anderson, albeit with far fewer movies under his belt; as of this writing and aside from "Poor Things" and his upcoming anthology film "And" (which also stars Stone), he's only directed six full-length feature films.

If you're new to Lanthimos' work but interested in the cast of "Poor Things" — which includes Mark Ruffalo, Ramy Youssef, Margaret Qualley, Jerrod Carmichael, Christopher Abbott, and Kathryn Hunter — you'll want to check out his previous work. Here's the essential Yorgos Lanthimos viewing list.