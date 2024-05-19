Kinds Of Kindness Review: Lanthimos' Poor Things Follow-Up Is Weird & Compelling

Yorgos Lanthimos has made two critically acclaimed hits in a row ("The Favourite" and "Poor Things," respectively), both of which were well-received among mainstream audiences. So some viewers may have forgotten the type of director he really is deep down in his bones: a stone cold freak — and we mean that in the best possible way. "Kinds of Kindness" sees him go back to his roots with a trio of loosely interconnected shorts, with the same cast featured in different roles in each story. They're all varying degrees of odd, disturbing, and darkly comedic, although general audiences may not fall in love as quickly as they did with his other recent films. But if nothing else, "Kinds of Kindness" features three show-stopping performances from Jesse Plemons, giving Lanthimos a new muse to champion.

In the first of the three stories, "The Death of R.M.F.," Plemons plays Robert, an office worker who is in a long-standing submissive relationship with his boss, Raymond (Willem Dafoe), to the extent that he dictates every decision Robert makes, from the small to the life-altering. All of this is fine with Robert. But when Robert objects to one of Raymond's more outrageous requests, the older man drops him like a bad habit, proclaiming him "free" — only Robert isn't thrilled with the idea of being back in charge of his own life, and goes to extreme lengths to get him back.

The second features Plemons as a police officer whose marine biologist wife Liz (Emma Stone) has gone missing during an expedition — but when she returns, he's not convinced she's the same woman she once was. Lastly, we follow members of a sex cult (Stone and Plemons) in their quest to track down a young woman with the power to raise the dead, so that they may worship her.