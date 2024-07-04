Can Jedi Fly?

The Jedi and Sith are among the most powerful beings in the entire "Star Wars" universe, thanks almost exclusively to their ties to the Force. Their special connection to this element of the galaxy far, far away affords them a range of abilities most could only dream of. They can move objects with their minds alone, influence the thoughts and actions of others, and even sense impending danger. However, there are some limitations to what the Force can allow both light and dark side-users to do. First and foremost is their inability to fly.

On paper, one might think that Force-users can manipulate the air around them, thus allowing them to fly. In reality, up to this point in the current "Star Wars" canon, neither Jedi nor Sith have been shown to fly in a traditional, Superman-like sense. "Star Wars" fans on platforms such as Reddit and the Jedi Council Forums have discussed why this is at length, coming up with a pretty reasonable consensus. "We know Jedi can leap great distances...but can't actually 'fly', presumably because the effort in maintaining persistent flight over a long distance would be too great," Redditor u/cunningmunki summarized, explaining that the physical exertion needed to use the Force in such an intense and consistent way is just impractical.

Considering the draining and concentration-heavy nature of hypothetical Force flight, it stands to reason that most fans will be seeing high jumps and levitation à la Jedi Master Torbin (Dean-Charles Chapman) on the fan-dividing Disney+ series "The Acolyte." Not to mention, Force flight could have an adverse effect on storytelling as well if it were introduced.