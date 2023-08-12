Star Wars: 4 Facts About The Force That Make No Sense

While "Star Wars" may be about the struggle between a tyrannical empire and a scrappy rebellion told from the perspective of a young boy searching for his place in the universe, it is about so much more. Of course, the surface-level struggle between the warring governmental entities is apparent; it serves as a backdrop to a more profound struggle between good and evil and the Jedi and Sith's use of the Force. This aspect became the main attraction to "Star Wars," but it also has a few characteristics that make little sense — things like midi-chlorians and even the light and dark sides.

As fans, we have poured over every medium that presents the Force to try and understand it since it first arrived in "Star Wars: A New Hope" decades ago. Some updates made it more fun, like the Expanded Universe delving deep into the history, and some updates filled us with confusion, such as Anakin Skywalker having been conceived by the Force itself, suggesting that it is a living and conscious entity. But it seems to mostly be a movable target to allow for deeper storylines and more intriguing character story arcs, even if that approach causes some inconsistencies.

Of course, some of these moments of confusion can be chalked up to continuity errors or adjustments to make a current project feel more appropriate at the moment or flow more freely. Still, "Star Wars" fans struggle with confusing inconsistencies, and we don't let things like these go easily.