The Reason Joseph Gordon-Levitt Never Got A Robin Movie After The Dark Knight Rises

2012's "The Dark Knight Rises" caps off director Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy on a bittersweet note. Bruce Wayne (Christian Bale, who Cillian Murphy lost the role to for a surprising reason) seems to sacrifice himself and his alter-ego, Batman, to save Gotham City from a catastrophic explosion. In reality, it turns out that he has moved on from crime-fighting, settling down to a more secret personal life. In doing so, he leaves the Batcave and all its gadgets and equipment to his friend, John Blake (Joseph Gordon Levitt). Seeing as he's basically given everything to become Batman, and that his real name is Robin, it seemed the stage was set for a Robin spin-off film post-"The Dark Knight Rises."

As we know over a decade past the film's release, no such feature ever came to fruition, but why? Gordon-Levitt himself explained during a chat with Inverse that keeping that specific DC Comics-based continuity going was never in the cards. "The Dark Knight Rises," the best of the Dark Knight trilogy according to some, was it. "[Nolan] never wanted to make any more movies. This was an ending to his trilogy," the actor said, noting that in the age of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and its endless sequels and spin-offs, it's understandable why many expected Robin's story to be told next.

Gordon-Levitt has also expressed his appreciation for the end of "The Dark Knight Rises," considering the themes of the overall trilogy it's a part of.