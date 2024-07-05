The Reason Joseph Gordon-Levitt Never Got A Robin Movie After The Dark Knight Rises
2012's "The Dark Knight Rises" caps off director Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy on a bittersweet note. Bruce Wayne (Christian Bale, who Cillian Murphy lost the role to for a surprising reason) seems to sacrifice himself and his alter-ego, Batman, to save Gotham City from a catastrophic explosion. In reality, it turns out that he has moved on from crime-fighting, settling down to a more secret personal life. In doing so, he leaves the Batcave and all its gadgets and equipment to his friend, John Blake (Joseph Gordon Levitt). Seeing as he's basically given everything to become Batman, and that his real name is Robin, it seemed the stage was set for a Robin spin-off film post-"The Dark Knight Rises."
As we know over a decade past the film's release, no such feature ever came to fruition, but why? Gordon-Levitt himself explained during a chat with Inverse that keeping that specific DC Comics-based continuity going was never in the cards. "The Dark Knight Rises," the best of the Dark Knight trilogy according to some, was it. "[Nolan] never wanted to make any more movies. This was an ending to his trilogy," the actor said, noting that in the age of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and its endless sequels and spin-offs, it's understandable why many expected Robin's story to be told next.
Gordon-Levitt has also expressed his appreciation for the end of "The Dark Knight Rises," considering the themes of the overall trilogy it's a part of.
Gordon-Levitt thinks the Dark Knight Rises ending is perfect
Even though a growing number of Batman fans find the Dark Knight trilogy overrated, there's still a lot to love from each movie. For all of its flaws, there's plenty one can appreciate in "The Dark Knight Rises." Characters like Catwoman (Anne Hathaway) and Bane (Tom Hardy) receive sizable spotlights, the score from Hans Zimmer is excellent as always, and the action is as hard-hitting and engaging as one would hope. If you were to ask Joseph Gordon-Levitt, he'd highlight the end reveal that John Blake is now set up to become the next Batman as one of the movie's strong points.
"To have another man other than Bruce Wayne kind of becoming Batman at the end of that trilogy, I think that's the perfect ending to that story," Gordon-Levitt told CinemaBlend in 2016. He has a point, especially taking into account one of the chief themes of the Dark Knight saga. It's made clear that Batman isn't merely a man; he's a symbol. He's proof that anyone can put on the mask and step up to make Gotham a better place and prevent it from falling into chaos. Though Wayne has moved on from them, Batman's duties to keep the streets safe haven't gone away. Now, it's Blake's time to don the suit and become the next incarnation of the city's protector.
Would Joseph Gordon-Levitt have thrived in his own Robin or Batman movie? Surely, but that just wasn't on the table. If nothing else, at least fans can envision for themselves what his tenure as a suited crime-fighter could've been like, and who could've kept the cycle started by Bruce Wayne going in subsequent years.