The Real Reason Cillian Murphy Lost Batman To Christian Bale

Cillian Murphy nearly played Batman in Christopher Nolan's "The Dark Knight" trilogy, screen testing for the role before it went to Christian Bale. While Murphy didn't land the superhero role, Nolan cast him as Jonathan Crane/the Scarecrow instead, with the actor appearing as one of the main villains in "Batman Begins," and in cameo roles in "The Dark Knight" and "The Dark Knight Rises."

Murphy and Nolan's working relationship continues nearly two decades after his audition for Batman, with the actor playing the lead role in "Oppenheimer," where the duo won critics over. While Murphy earned an Oscar nomination for playing J. Robert Oppenheimer and appears to be a favorite at the upcoming Academy Awards, Nolan recently explained why he didn't see him as "Batman" and why he lost the role to Christian Bale years ago.

Nolan referred to Murphy's stature and presence as precisely why the talented actor didn't land the role of The Dark Knight: "But I think at the time you were quite a bit... more slight than you are now," Nolan told Murphy in a conversation via Deadline. "You walked in, and I remember thinking, 'Are you really going to be able to be Batman?'"' Nolan added Bale brought the necessary energy and physicality to the role required to play such an iconic character as both Wayne and Batman, which he didn't see with Murphy: "I don't think he had the physicality at the time," Nolan revealed. "We tested everyone as Bruce Wayne and we tested them as Batman, and the thing that Christian had that was so striking was that he understood that so much of acting is about reality."