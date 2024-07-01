House Of The Dragon: You Probably Missed This Season 2 Recasting

Contains spoilers for "House of the Dragon" Season 2 Episode 3

The third episode of the second season of "House of the Dragon" has a new Hightower, and he's pretty annoying — but you've actually met him before. The thing is, at the time, he was played by a totally different actor.

It's completely understandable if you didn't notice that Gwayne Hightower, brother to Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) and son of Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans), is played by Freddie Fox in Season 2 of "House of the Dragon" — but that last time he appeared, he was played ever-so-briefly by William Willoughby. Now, he's played by Freddie Fox, who brings the irritating, smirking character to life as Alicent insists that he join the Commander of the Kingsguard and Hand of the King, Ser Criston Cole (Fabian Frankel), on a mission to try and make a deal with House Tully at Harrenhal. See, all of the people just mentioned are firmly on Team Green and stand with Alicent as well as her son King Aegon II Targaryen (Tom Glynn-Carney), and against Team Black and the self-crowned Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy).

As Ser Criston and Gwayne set out on horseback, Gwayne proves to be a pretty difficult guest; he keeps asking if they can stop and maybe go stay at an inn, at which point he, Ser Criston, and the entire retinue have to hide out so they're not sighted by Baela Velaryon (Bethany Antonia) atop her dragon Moondancer.