Star Trek: How Do Sonic Showers Really Work?

Whether their day is filled with planetary surveys or Borg drone dodging, every Starfleet officer needs a place to wash away the sweat, stress, and occasional blood wine spill. For officers living their lives aboard Enterprise or another Federation starship from at least the 23rd century going forward, one of the most efficient ways to accomplish this is with the ever-convenient sonic shower.

In the world of "Star Trek," a sonic shower is a water-saving bathroom appliance that uses sonic waves to strip away everything from sweat and debris to hot cocoa carelessly spilled by a socially awkward ensign. They first show up in "Star Trek: The Motion Picture" (the movie William Shatner says finally showed the series' true potential) when the Ilia probe, V'ger's duplicate of the recently deceased Deltan Lieutenant Ilia (Persis Khambatta), appears in one located in the starship's crew quarters. Although brief, the scene reveals that some sonic showers seem to be equipped with a translucent door that offers some degree of privacy. It's also implied that Robo-Ilia's shower includes either replicator or transporter technology, as clothing appears on her before the Ilia probe exits the shower.

Although it's not clear exactly how the sonic shower works, one scene from the "Star Trek: Voyager" episode "Juggernaut" suggests the machine's sonic pulses may loosen unwanted particulates, causing them to fall away from the body for the replicator system to recycle them. The episode ends with B'Elanna Torres (Roxann Dawson) stepping into her sonic shower after a difficult mission. Inside the shower stall, she momentarily leans against a lit wall before using a voice command to activate the shower, causing the grime and debris to seemingly lift away from her body in particles.